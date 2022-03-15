Jorge Masvidal joins Donald Trump-founded Twitter alternative Truth Social

Jorge Masvidal recently announced that he's on Truth Social, an alternative social media platform to Twitter created by former United States President Donald Trump's media company.

Masvidal invited his Twitter followers to join him on the seemingly censorship-free platform. According to its website, Truth Social is a "social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology."

Masvidal, of course, is one of the few UFC fighters to have a seemingly cordial relationship with Trump. 'Gamebred' has been photographed with the former US head-of-state multiple times. The two were also former broadcast partners during the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort boxing event.

As a proud supporter of the former POTUS, Masvidal appears to be honored to be one of the first few celebrities on the website. Based on the screenshot he posted, the UFC superstar already has 55 followers on the site.

The idea to launch Truth Social reportedly came to Trump after he was banned from Facebook and Twitter following the attack on the United States Capitol in 2021. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has since vowed to eliminate censorship through the launch of Truth Social. However, the platform is currently inaccessible to individuals outside of the United States.

Before joining Truth Social, Jorge Masvidal ditched YouTube for Rumble

This isn't the first time Jorge Masvidal has favored an alternative social media platform to its mainstream counterpart. 'Gamebred' is also active on Rumble, a video streaming service that serves as an alternate to YouTube.

Masvidal has been promoting his Rumble channel in recent months by conducting livestreams and posting exclusive content. In the lead-up to his UFC 272 grudge match against Colby Covington, the BMF titleholder posted most of the hype videos on his Rumble.

Rumble @rumblevideo



rumble.com/vveyes-7-pm-li… twitter.com/rumblevideo/st… Rumble @rumblevideo



rumble.com/vveyes-7-pm-li… 30 minutes till @GamebredFighter (Jorge Masvidal), a pro MMA fighter in the @ufc , goes live on Rumble to answer all your questions directly! 30 minutes till @GamebredFighter (Jorge Masvidal), a pro MMA fighter in the @ufc, goes live on Rumble to answer all your questions directly!rumble.com/vveyes-7-pm-li… 10 minutes till the EXCLUSIVE livestream with Jorge Masvidal! This stream will only run fully on Rumble, so if you're on YouTube, you'll need move over to Rumble to get the full show! 10 minutes till the EXCLUSIVE livestream with Jorge Masvidal! This stream will only run fully on Rumble, so if you're on YouTube, you'll need move over to Rumble to get the full show!rumble.com/vveyes-7-pm-li… twitter.com/rumblevideo/st…

However, it remains to be seen if Masvidal will completely leave his mainstream socials behind. Each month, Masvidal's YouTube channel reportedly gets around 4.35 million views a month and about 145.02 thousand views each day.

According to Social Blade, Masvidal could be earning as much as $346,700 a year on his YouTube channel. It would be virtually impossible to replace that kind of earnings through an alternative channel.

Edited by C. Naik