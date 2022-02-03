Watch: Jorge Masvidal mercilessly trolls Colby Covington in hilarious "expose" video

Jorge Masvidal recently teased a video to expose Colby Covington and describe their falling out. 'Gamebred' has finally released the video for the fans to gather more insight about 'Chaos'.

The video is a compilation of smaller clips in which Covington was seen interacting with the media, describing Masvidal as one of his closest friends.

The 'BMF' title holder highlighted the Judas-like nature of Colby Covington. As the video progressed, 'Chaos' was seen taking shots at 'Gamebred' as a professional athlete and on the personal front as a father as well.

To bolster his point, Masvidal further shared clips of multiple athletes including Jon Jones, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Dustin Poirier, Michael Bisping, Ben Askren and even UFC president Dana White.

The Miami native compiled clips of these athletes and stars in which they are seen describing their qualms with the No. 1 ranked welterweight in the UFC. Unsurprisingly, every single one of them painted 'Chaos' in an extremely poor light.

Check out the full video below:

In the video, Covington was also seen breaking his heel character while interacting with a fan. When asked by the fan to showcase his real side to the world, Covington admitted that he would not be able to sell pay-per-views if he did that.

Jorge Masvidal's beef with Colby Covington stemmed from coach's unpaid dues

In an appearance on the The Dan Le Batard Show, Jorge Masvidal declared that Covington had failed to pay one of their coaches. Masvidal revealed that his coach had helped Covington prepare for his interim title fight against Rafael Dos Anjos in June 2018.

Covington managed to overcome the challenge presented by Dos Anjos at UFC 225 by outperforming him over the course of five rounds and picking up a unanimous decision.

However, Jorge Masvidal argued that Covington's failure to pay his coach was the last straw. Here's what he had to say about the same:

“He ripped off my coach, that was his coach. We were with him until his title fight. After he won the title, he owed him a certain amount of money, didn’t pay him. I said if you don’t pay him I’m going to f**k you up. My coach got in between it, it doesn’t have to be like this, let it slide, since thing I ain’t talked to the dude."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's interaction on The Dan Le Batard Show below:

