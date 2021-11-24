Jorge Masvidal moves up and Khamzat Chimaev moves down the welterweight rankings as Sean Brady takes No.8 spot

A massive shakeup has taken place in the UFC welterweight rankings, as Khamzat Chimaev, Jorge Masvidal, and Sean Brady have all moved places.

The development occurred after Brady's remarkable win over Michael Chiesa in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate. The undefeated prospect rose from No.14 to No.8 and sent Chiesa crashing from No.6 to No.9.

In effect, Chimaev – the hottest prospect in the division – slid one spot, from 10th to 11th. The Chechen-born Swede has just recently entered the rankings for the first time following a dominant victory against Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

On top of that, Masvidal and Neil Magny moved up one spot each without having to compete. Masvidal now sits at No.6 while Magny is just below him at No.7. 'Gamebred' is on a two-fight losing streak after back-to-back title fights against Kamaru Usman. Meanwhile, Magny last saw action against Geoff Neal in May.

In the women's division, Ketlen Vieira and Talia Santos rose up the rankings in their respective weight classes. Both competitors earned impressive wins during last weekend's fight card.

Jorge Masvidal explains why he won't fight Khamzat Chimaev

UFC fan-favorite Jorge Masvidal recently said he isn't interested in fighting the sensational prospect Khamzat Chimaev despite clamors for the matchup to take place. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'Gamebred' revealed that he's only looking for fights against champions and top contenders at this stage of his career. Masvidal said:

"Is he (Khamzat Chimaev) a top five guy? Nope. I will just fight guys in the top five right now. Also for Nate, is he a top five guy? Nope. You know what I am saying like that is how I roll. I'm just trying to fight the world's best. Nah? What am I doing! You know what I'm saying. Why am I gonna fight The Ultimate Fighter winners. No offense to those guys. There are some great guys up and coming from there. But I want something more to fight for."

Watch Jorge Masvidal in conversation with Ariel Helwani below:

Edited by David Andrew