"Don't mind beating any one of those a**holes" - Jorge Masvidal open to fighting "leftovers" Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz

As Jorge Masvidal inches closer to his highly anticipated showdown against Colby Covington, he has offered fans some insight into his future. 'Gambred' recently admitted that he would be more than willing to lock horns with the likes of Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz down the line.

While in conversation with Pete Hoffman in the latest edition of The Fight Fan with Pete Hoffman, Masvidal revealed that he was interested in teaching McGregor a lesson for being so outspoken. When asked about how it felt to be in the same league as some of the biggest pay-per-view draws in the UFC, the BMF titleholder said:

"Definitely not a bad group to be in. [Nate Diaz] and [Conor McGregor] couldn't care less for both of those f***ing leftovers. Dustin Poirier, man I got respect for that dude, man. The guy's a f***ing stud. Not that the other guys that I mentioned aren't great fighters, but I would like to bash their faces in more than anything. Especially that Conor, he talks so much."

He added:

"And Nate Diaz says he wants a rematch. Maybe after this fight I can break his f***ing face in, you know, when I got some down time. Because I don't know what the champ is going to be doing. While the champ is fighting somebody else, I don't mind beating up any of one these a**holes up and headlining another pay-per-view without no problem."

Masvidal admitted that a rematch against Nate Diaz could be on the cards as Kamaru Usman, the reigning welterweight champ, could be busy preparing for the next challenger at 170 lbs. 'Gamebred' previously locked horns with Diaz at UFC 244 back in November 2019.

The Miami native recorded a TKO win (Doctor's stoppage) against Diaz in their main event clash at the iconic Madison Square Garden arena in New York City.

ESPN MMA @espnmma One year ago today, @TheRock strapped the BMF belt on @GamebredFighter , who defeated Nate Diaz in the UFC 244 main event. One year ago today, @TheRock strapped the BMF belt on @GamebredFighter, who defeated Nate Diaz in the UFC 244 main event. https://t.co/ilKRYiAzWw

Jorge Masvidal and Co. try their hands at the Onewheel personal transporter

In the latest episode of the UFC Embedded Vlog series, Jorge Masvidal and his entourage were seen having some fun on Onewheels. Onewheel is an electric self-balancing board-sport and recreational personal transporter.

His comrades were seen engaging in innovative tricks on the device. His coach Mike Brown also participated in their gags. One of his teammates was seen pulling another one of his teammates on a luggage cart. Masvidal, on the other hand, was seen encouraging them as they zipped past.

Check out the latest edition of UFC Embedded below:

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are all set to lock horns in the main event of the upcoming fight card, UFC 272. The fight will be hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by C. Naik