Jorge Masvidal presents BMF belt to Florida governor Ron DeSantis at campaign event amid battery charges

Jorge Masvidal provided the ultimate endorsement to Florida governor Ron DeSantis by presenting him with the 'BMF' title.

DeSantis, who will be running for re-election this year, was photographed with the celebratory title. Hedge fund manager James Koutoulas posted the image on Twitter, with the caption:

"Incredible to see true patriot [Jorge Masvidal] present the best governor in America [Ron DeSantis] the BMF belt for fighting to keeping Florida free and setting an example for the rest of the world."

The 'BMF' belt, of course, is closely associated with Masvidal. Although it isn't a legitimate title, it was presented to 'Gamebred' after he defeated Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244.

DeSantis decided to keep Masvidal as a guest at his private fundraiser despite the fighter's recent run-in with the law. The event was aptly titled "Fighting To Keep Florida Free" as 'Gamebred' was advertised as one of the main attractions.

Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief last Wednesday for allegedly assaulting his rival Colby Covington at a Miami hotspot. This comes after the 37-year-old suffered a loss to Covington in the main event of UFC 271 earlier this month.

The Miami native has since been released from prison on bond. He has pleaded not guilty to his charges and is due in court on April 21.

Masvidal is a well-known supporter of various conservative politicians, most notably former US President Donald Trump.

Kamaru Usman won't take sides in Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal beef

Kamaru Usman is well acquainted with 'Gamebred' and Colby Covington after he beat both men twice. That being the case, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said he won’t be taking sides in the Masvidal-Covington drama.

Speaking about the incident during a live interaction with his fans on Instagram, Usman said:

"Now [Jorge Masvidal is] facing counts, and now you could potentially go away [to prison]. So that’s the unfortunate nature of the situation. I don’t like it. Both guys, I believe, are in the wrong. You can’t just do what you want and say what you want just because you want to sell something, and I feel that’s wrong – very wrong."

