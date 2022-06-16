“Huge and the best is yet to come"- Jorge Masvidal reacts after Republican Mayra Flores wins special congressional election in South Texas 

Jorge Masvidal took some time away from being a fighter/promoter to acknowledge Mayra Flores' political win. On June 14, Flores became the first Republican to represent Texas' Rio Grande Valley since 1871.

Flores won the special election, but not by a landslide. Democrat Dan Sanchez took 43% of the votes, and the Mexican native took 51% to win.

Masvidal has openly supported the Republican Party, which is why he was so excited about this win. Flores also became the first Mexican-born congresswoman. 'Gamebred' went on Twitter to celebrate the special election results by saying:

"Huge and the best is yet to come"

Flores' win has been a product of a rightward political shift in South Texas since Donald Trump was in office. The 36-year-old healthcare worker built her campaign around the slogan "God, Family, Country." That slogan and her views on border security seemed to make the community connection needed to win the election.

What's next for Jorge Masvidal?

At 37 years old, Masvidal has created a handful of business opportunities for himself. 'Gamebred' is the promoter for two different MMA promotions, and he's discussing several potential big-time fights.

The Miami native will also coach a team for the second annual UFC Fight Pass grappling invitational on July 3. Masvidal went on Twitter and had this to say about being a part of the invitational:

"The rumors are true: I am coaching my own team for the 2nd annual @ufcfightpass invitational on July 3rd"

The most intriguing fight rumors for Masvidal have been Conor McGregor's return. Unfortunately, 'Gamebred' is still going to court for allegedly assaulting Colby Covington, which could put his UFC career on hold.

Take a look at the video Jorge Masvidal posted after allegedly assaulting Colby Covington below:

According to multiple reports Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington allegedly got into a dust up at a Miami steakhouse last night

'Gamebred' also had back-and-forth trash talk with Gilbert Burns, which could lead to an intriguing fight. Once his court cases are cleared up, it should be easier to identify what's next for the Miami native in the octagon.

