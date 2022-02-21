"I'm gonna break your fu***** face" - Jorge Masvidal reignites rivalry with Nate Diaz

Leading into his grudge match against Colby Covington next month, Jorge Masvidal has opened up on the possibility of a rematch with Nate Diaz. 'Gamebred' fired shots at Diaz in a recent interview, claiming the 36-year-old doesn't want to fight him in the future. These comments come despite Diaz publicly showing interest in a rematch.

When asked if there would be another Diaz/Masvidal matchup, the Floridian had this to say:

"That mother f***** doesn't want it, man. I almost damn near killed him, I beat him an inch within his fu***** skinny life. You saw his last fight with Leon, I was like, man, they make that mistake and put this guy in there with me again, you know? He's not trying to fight."

Hoping to get his hands on the Stockton-native prior to his showdown with Covington, Masvidal felt disrespected by Diaz. He promised to break his opponent if they do ever face off in the octagon again:

"That little fu***** broomstick keeps talking, you're going to have to go at some point, you know. [When] I take Colby's a** out, if I gotta wait for Usman, it could be you that gets this a**whooping, bro... Let's fu***** go, man, I'm gonna break your fu***** face, bro."

Masvidal continued, saying:

"It's not a call out. After handling business, I'm going for the title, and if I don't have time to go for the title, I'm gonna break your fu***** face for all the s*** talking you've done."

You can listen to everything Jorge Masvidal had to say about Nate Diaz and more in his hour-long Q&A video, over at Rumble.com.

Rumble @rumblevideo



rumble.com/vveyes-7-pm-li… 30 minutes till @GamebredFighter (Jorge Masvidal), a pro MMA fighter in the @ufc , goes live on Rumble to answer all your questions directly! 30 minutes till @GamebredFighter (Jorge Masvidal), a pro MMA fighter in the @ufc, goes live on Rumble to answer all your questions directly!rumble.com/vveyes-7-pm-li…

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are set for their monumental clash

It's no secret that both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have real disdain for one another.

The two have been at each other's throats for some time now. They will now get the chance to earn each other's respect when they meet in the cage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 5.

The bout promises to be a tense, grueling, and high-pressure affair with a lot on the line. Not only will the winner earn bragging rights by defeating a true rival, but whoever gets their hand raised could potentially be next in line for a title shot.

