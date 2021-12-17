Jorge Masvidal responds after Nate Diaz makes fun of his brutal KO loss to Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal fired back at Nate Diaz after the latter made fun of the Miami native. The fighters have been at each other's necks on Twitter, going back and forth with insults. Masvidal is the latest to hit back with a tweet attacking Diaz's intelligence.

The latest feud began with Diaz posting a tweet showing the aftermath of Jorge Masvidal's fight with UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. Nate Diaz was taunting Masvidal about the vicious nature of his loss at the hands of 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

In response, Jorge Masvidal attacked the younger Diaz's apparent lack of coherence. Masvidal believes that even while completely unconscious, he is still able to function better than the 36-year-old Stockton native.

His response read:

"Even at that very moment I'm still more coherent than your stupid a**."

The duo have met once before in the octagon, during the main event at UFC 244. ‘Gamebred’ emerged victorious in that encounter after the doctor stopped the fight due to severe cuts on Diaz's face.

The stoppage was met with overwhelming disapproval from both Diaz and the crowd. During his post-fight interview, Masvidal promised his opponent a rematch in the future.

"I think that's the biggest grudge match the UFC has ever had"- Colby Covington revisits the idea of competing against Jorge Masvidal in The Ultimate Fighter

Colby Covington believes his feud with Jorge Masvidal is the juiciest grudge match the UFC has ever had. The No.1-ranked lightweight sees a lot of potential in his rivalry with an individual who was once a close friend.

During a lakeside interview with 'The Schmo', Covington expressed his interest in coaching against Masvidal in The Ultimate Fighter series. 'Chaos' stated:

"I'd love to make the Ultimate Fighter happen. I think that's the biggest grudge match the UFC has ever had. It's just too personal, it's too good and juicy. He said a lot of things in the media so he needs to be held accountable for the things he says. Anytime he knows he doesn't have to fight me, he's running his mouth to the media, saying these reckless things. But then when he knows he might have to potentially fight me, he d**k tucks."

Watch the full interview below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak