"When this guy comes to fight, people go flip burgers" - Jorge Masvidal says Leon Edwards isn't exciting, slams 'Rocky' for 'trying to steal people's clouts'

Jorge Masvidal says that while his rivalry with Leon Edwards isn't personal, he doesn't like 'Rocky' as an individual. Masvidal claims that Edwards' fighting style isn't entertaining which is why he tries to 'steal other people's clouts'.

In a recent appearance on the Punchin' In podcast, Masvidal claimed he'll put Edwards to sleep in their upcoming fight at UFC 269. 'Gamebred' said Leon Edwards is a 'complete idiot' because of the way he markets himself. Masvidal further stated that Edwards isn't an exciting fighter who tries to finish fights and that's why 'people go flip burgers' when he's on-screen:

"Oh I'm definitely not sleeping on him but I am going to sleep him. It's not personal but I really don't like this individual at all you know... With this f***er, even though we've had backstage incidents and all... he's freaking clout chasing, I just believe that as an individual, he's like an idiot you know? Like a complete idiot in his way of marketing or whatever the f**k he wants to call it, it's really sh***y you know. Trying to steal people's clouts, you go out there and knock people out, people will pay attention to you. People don't. You don't have any stoppages. Nate Diaz was basically grabbing and trying to take a break and you're letting them, that's why people don't want to see this guy fight... when this guy comes to fight, people go flip burgers, people go f***ing roll up joints, people go f***ing crack open beers because he is not f***ing exciting and neither does he want to be," Jorge Masvidal said.

Check out Jorge Masvidal's appearance on the Punchin' In podcast below:

"Him running for dear life" - Jorge Masvidal previews his fight with 'fragile' Leon Edwards

ESPN MMA @espnmma Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal will meet at UFC 269 on Dec. 11, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN .Contracts have not been signed, but bout agreements have been sent to both teams. Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal will meet at UFC 269 on Dec. 11, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN.Contracts have not been signed, but bout agreements have been sent to both teams. https://t.co/sO4Awj75WS

Jorge Masvidal believes Leon Edwards will desperately try to avoid getting cracked by 'Gamebred' in their upcoming fight. Masvidal said he will be swinging for the fences from the get-go, trying to chase Edwards down and land some slick combinations on him:

"Him running for f***ing dear life and me just getting on my horse and chasing this guy down, cutting him off, getting in front of his face and trying to fight," Masvidal said.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

