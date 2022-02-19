"We are not falling for this sh*t again" - Jorge Masvidal slams Bill Gates' warning of a potential new pandemic 

Jorge Masvidal has taken aim at tech mogul Bill Gates for his comments on the threat of yet another epidemic as the world continues to reel from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gates recently suggested that although the effects of COVID-19 have drastically reduced since the introduction of vaccines, the threat of public health epidemics is far from over. The Microsoft head honcho argues that the risk of another pandemic from a different pathogen looms heavy over humanity.

However, Gates asserted that being well-prepared could be the difference between life and death in the way the world deals with the next pandemic. He called for greater investment in the sphere of medical science and technology to prevent another pandemic from taking place.

However, Jorge Masvidal is seemingly unconvinced. The No.6-ranked UFC welterweight took to Instagram to share a post that offered insight into his views on Bill Gates' recent comments. He wrote:

"We are not falling for this sh*t again are we?? How much you wanna bet it hits around election time?? I don't care how many computers you fixed. You are not a psychic and nor do I believe them."

[Image Credits- @gamebredfighter on Instagram]

Jorge Masvidal believes he is Donald Trump's favorite fighter, not Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal recently featured in an interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters where he discussed a whole host of issues, including his long-standing feud with Colby Covington.

In an attempt to take a shot at the No.1-ranked welterweight in the division, Masvidal declared that he was Donald Trump's favorite fighter. 'Gamebred' shared the interview with his fans on his YouTube channel.

Check out Masvidal's appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime below:

Colby Covington has been an extremely outspoken and ardent supporter of former United States President Donald Trump. He has frequently shared pictures of them together on social media and is also often seen sporting clothing to support Trump's campaign.

Masvidal and Convington are set to lock horns in the main event of UFC 272 on March 5. The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is one of the biggest grudge matches in UFC history.

