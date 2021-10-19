'Looks like he's missing a chromosome' - Jorge Masvidal takes a dig at Ali Abdelaziz

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Jorge Masvidal fired shots at Ali Abdelaziz.

Ariel Helwani thanked Masvidal's manager Ibrahim Kawa for letting the 'BMF' on the show. He then took a shot at managers who don't let their fighters appear on the program. Masvidal then chimed in, saying:

"A lot of managers stop their fighters from coming on... Just one? I think I know who that one is. He's short, looks like he's also missing a chromosome, maybe."

Jorge Masvidal's beef with Ali Abdelaziz goes back to when 'Gamebred' fought Kamaru Usman, who is represented by the renowned MMA manager.

In a Twitter feud, Abdelaziz and Masvidal exchanged words before the Florida native fought Usman. Abdelaziz claimed that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was the most avoided fighter in the UFC and that Jorge Masvidal had said 'no' when asked to fight the welterweight king.

Jorge Masvidal was upset with Abdelaziz's claims and responded to the manager, calling him "2 faced."

"You [Ali Abdelaziz] must be as 2 faced as people say you are for posting this with my name in it. Lets see I’ve agreed to fight #1 at the time Maia, #2 at the time Thompson now I’ve been offered #7 Till which I more than welcome cause it’s a dude that actually fights and doesn’t run his mouth."

Jorge Masvidal spoke about his altercation with Leon Edwards in England; hurled insults at 'Rocky'

Jorge Masvidal's bad blood with Leon Edwards is widely known. The two got into a backstage altercation at UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal in England.

Check out a video of the incident below:

'Gamebred' is finally scheduled to fight Edwards at UFC 269.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Masvidal spoke about the incident, saying:

"Bro, I punched you [Leon Edwards] in front of your f**king all your co-workers and best friends. And it was just me by my f**king self. It's all on video. He's with like five, six people. What happened to me? Absolutely nothing. Now, all of a sudden, I was going to get f**king kidnapped, killed, and all this sh**? They don't even have guns in England. Get the f**k out of my face."

Watch Jorge Masvidal's full interview below:

