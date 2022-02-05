Jorge Masvidal takes a shot at Joe Biden after US national debt crosses $30 trillion for the first time

Jorge Masvidal has taken a shot at United States President Joe Biden after it was revealed the country's national debt crossed the $30 trillion mark for the first time ever earlier this week.

Masvidal took to Instagram on Thursday to share a meme of Biden. In the image, the 79-year-old Democrat can be seen making a phone call using a toll-free number from the White House in an attempt to become debt free in 24-48 months via low monthly payments.

"Biden calls 877-CASH-NOW to solve $30 Trillion National Debt Crisis," read the post.

See Masvidal take a dig at Biden with regards to the National Debt Crisis below:

Here is a screenshot of Jorge Masvidal's Insta story trolling Joe Biden

The picture shared by 'Gamebred' was originally made by news satire website The Babylon Bee, whose motto is "Fake news you can trust." The original post was captioned:

"'Oh I know, I will call J.G. Wentworth at 877-CASH-NOW and end this malarkey quick and still have time to watch Matlock!'"

Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to headline UFC 272 against Colby Covington on March 5

After suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal will return to the octagon next month at UFC 272 in a grudge match against Colby Covington.

Masvidal and Covington were former roommates and training partners at the American Top Team (ATT) gym. A major tussle between the duo resulted in 'Chaos' shifting to the MMA Masters facility.

Both fighters have been trolling each other for quite a while now. Initially, Alexander Volkanovski was expected to defend his featherweight belt against Max Holloway at UFC 272. However, 'Blessed' pulled out due to injury, resulting in the new welterweight headliner.

Covington is currently ranked No.1 in the UFC's 170-pound weight class, while Masvidal is No.6. Both have lost two title fights to welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Also Read Article Continues below

Given the early exchanges between the pair on social media, the event promises to be a fiery affair.

Edited by Harvey Leonard