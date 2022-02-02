Jorge Masvidal teases story of "Judas" Colby Covington - "He will be exposed"

Jorge Masvidal's rivalry with Colby Covington has been well-documented over the years. The welterweight duo are set to headline UFC 272 next month in a highly anticipated grudge match. In a recent post on Twitter, 'Gamebred' hinted at an upcoming exposé that will reveal his side of the story of their falling out.

In the post, Masvidal referred to Covington with a similar nickname that 'Chaos' infamously uses for him. He also shared an old audio clip wherein his friend-turned-foe was heard talking about the nature of his relationship with the 'BMF' titleholder.

Check out Jorge Masvidal's post below:

Both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have recorded 2 losses each against Kamaru Usman, the UFC welterweight champion. While Masvidal is coming off consecutive losses to 'The Nigerian Nightmare', Covington's losses were split by a win against Tyron Woodley in September 2020.

At UFC 272, both fighters will look to bounce back and return to title contention.

Colby Covington gunning for Kamaru Usman trilogy after beating Jorge Masvidal

Despite his two losses to 'The Nigerian Nightmare', Colby Covington believes he is Kamaru Usman's toughest test inside the octagon. During the UFC 270 weigh-in show, 'Chaos' revealed that he still has his sights set on the welterweight title.

Covington shared that he hopes to compete in a trilogy fight against Usman after beating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. He asserted that the reigning welterweight kingpin is yet to prove that he is the better fighter, considering how close their two previous fights were.

The former UFC interim welterweight champion said:

“It puts me right back in line to get another fight with [Kamaru Usman]. The people saw in Madison Square Garden and New York City what happened in that fight. I easily won three rounds. I think I won four rounds. The only round he clearly won was the second. I won the first, the third, the fourth and the fifth, so the people saw that. They want that fight again.”

Check out Colby Covington's appearance on the UFC 270 weigh-in show below:

