×
Create
Notifications

Jorge Masvidal uploads 2013 "Tales From the Grind" series showing him and Colby Covington living and training together

Colby Covington (left) &amp; Jorge Masvidal (right) [Image Credits- @MirrorFighting on Twitter]
Colby Covington (left) & Jorge Masvidal (right) [Image Credits- @MirrorFighting on Twitter]
Vinayak
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 16, 2022 01:31 PM IST
News

Jorge Masvidal recently posted a short film depicting himself and Colby Covington from way back in 2013 when they were friends and flatmates. They were seen engaging in friendly banter throughout the film.

In addition to a number of other videos, Rumble hosts a total of four episodes of Masvidal's Tales From The Grind. The series documents his progress and growth as an MMA fighter over the years.

Watch the first episode of Tales From The Grind below:

Their competitive nature is evident in the above video. Masvidal and Covington are seen competing against each other as they try to touch the ceiling of their apartment with their heads. They spent 45 minutes trying to beat each other.

The film also depicted the two UFC fighters partaking in a double date. It also offered fans a sneak peak into Masvidal's training regimen at the American Top Team gym in Miami, Florida.

Jorge Masvidal promises to deliver gruesome injuries to Colby Covington

One of the biggest feuds in UFC history will finally come to a head at UFC 272 as Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are set to lock horns in the main event. The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 5th.

It's 𝙋𝙀𝙍𝙎𝙊𝙉𝘼𝙇 😤[ #UFC272 | Mar 5 | Tickets 🔗 ufc.ac/3fyrji8 ] https://t.co/eFnA6nH5ZW

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'Gamebred' declared that he hopes to put 'Chaos' through a world of pain once they are locked inside the octagon together. He went as far as saying that he was going to break Covington's orbital bone. The BMF title-holder said:

"[Colby Covington] is in critical condition on Monday, you know, and it's bad, you know. He's going to have a couple eye orbital fractures, a couple breaks here and there. But the main thing is that I want to change his life man. I want to change his life in a very drastic way and I'm going to do everything I have in me to do that, you know, to produce that outcome."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's interaction with MMA Junkie below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी