"I've never said no to a good opportunity" - Josh Emmett details matchup with Max Holloway that never materialized

Josh Emmett recently revealed that the UFC was looking to set up a fight between him and Max Holloway.

'Blessed' was initially scheduled to fight Alexander Volkanovski for a third time at UFC 273. However, the Hawaiian had to pull out due to an injury. Emmett stated that the UFC was looking at him and Chan Sung Jung as potential replacements before the South Korean got the nod.

Here's what Emmett revealed in a recent interview with The AllStar:

"[When] Max Holloway got injured and had to pull out, I was campaigning for that... I want to be a world champion, so I wanna fight the best in the world, and Alexander Volkanovksi is the best. So, there was like a toss-up between 'The Zombie' and I. They went with him of course... for this weekend's fight [UFC matchmaker] Sean [Shelby] was talking about some type of main event. The guy got injured. So, they needed a main event. I didn't know who I would fight. He said it'd be for a title eliminator. I said sign me up."

Watch Emmett talk to The AllStar below:

The No.7-ranked featherweight further added that the UFC was looking to set up a main event this weekend between him and Max Holloway, but that plan didn't progress:

"I've never said no to a good opportunity. That didn't follow through. I know they were just talking about Max and I fighting. He's arguably one of the best featherweights of all time."

Who is Josh Emmett fighting next?

Emmett last fought at UFC 269 and defeated Dan Ige via decision. He is currently boasting a four-fight win streak in the UFC's featherweight division. The Team Alpha Male trainee will look to get a top-five opponent in his next fight.

Ranked one place above Josh Emmett in the 145lb ladder is Englishman Arnold Allen. He destroyed Dan Hooker at UFC London last weekend to extend his win streak to nine. A fight between the duo is something that makes sense, but Allen is seeking a fight with Calvin Kattar. It will be interesting to see who Josh Emmett takes on in his next bout.

