Josh Thomson explains why “it wouldn’t make sense” for Islam Makhachev to fight Michael Chandler

Josh Thomson believes it would've been unwise for Islam Makhachev to accept a fight against Michael Chandler.

Makhachev, who is ranked No.4, was initially scheduled to face Beneil Dariush this weekend in the main event of UFC Vegas 49. However, Dariush suffered an injury and multiple top-ranked lightweights were likely offered the short-notice fight. It has now been confirmed that the Dagestani fighter will take on MMA veteran Bobby Green.

Thomson believes Green, who is unranked, is a good enough last-minute replacement for Dariush. The former UFC fighter opined that 'King' was offered the fight as there aren't many top-ranked 155 lbs fighters available.

Chandler, who is ranked No.5, is currently without an opponent. However, Thomson believes the matchup doesn't make sense for Makhachev. During the latest edition of the Weighing In Xtra show, he said:

"If you're looking at like, Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. Say like if [Michael] Chandler would have said, 'Hey I wanna fight him.' And then if you're Khabib and Islam [Makhachev], you're like, 'You're coming off losses. Why would we fight you?' You're dangerous. But why would we fight you? It doesn't make any sense. You're coming off losses.'"

Watch the latest edition of Weighing In Xtra below:

A win for Bobby Green will likely see him leap-frog into the top five in the UFC lightweight division. Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev will be eyeing a title shot if he comes out on top this weekend.

Bobby Green on his upcoming fight against Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev was originally scheduled to face No,3-ranked Beneil Dariush in what effectively looked like a title eliminator bout. Bobby Green accepted the fight on ten days' notice after Dariush suffered an injury.

Coming off a spectacular decision win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271, Green will make a fourteen-day turnaround when he takes on the highly touted Dagestani prospect. Explaining his decision to take on the usually-ducked Makhachev, Green said on The MMA Hour:

“I’ve cut 20-25 pounds in three or four days. I heard Chael Sonnen saying something like, ‘Why does Bobby Green want a catchweight?’ You have no idea what I do in my off-time, I’m an all-you-can-eat sushi guy. I’m a big 55’er. I know I make this s*it look easy, but there’s always some things you have coming from those fights. Now they want me to take it and run it back again. This is nuts. But I want to show people, I’m not crazy, I’m f*cking nuts."

Watch the latest edition of The MMA Hour below:

