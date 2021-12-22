The Conor effect - Josh Thomson feels Dustin Poirier's mind 'not in the right place' following loss to Charles Oliveira

Josh Thomson believes Dustin Poirier should take some time off before plotting his next move in the UFC. According to Thomson, the Louisianan's mind isn't in the right place following his disappointing loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

At the post-fight press conference, Poirier was visibly heartbroken and questioned his desire to continue fighting. He was especially frustrated at the fact that he got caught in the same submission that forced him to tap against Khabib Nurmagomedov two years ago at UFC 242.

In an episode of the Weighing In podcast, Thomson said:

"I had all of these great ideas for what his [Poirier's] next move was going to be, then I heard his comments in the post-fight interview. I don't want to say he's done but I want to say that his mind is not in the right place. He's talking about retirement, he's talking about 'do I want to do this any more?' and that lets me know he's not back mentally in this game where he was. Give him some time off, readjust, make some adjustments, talk about what he wants to do with his corners, his coaches, his wife, his family."

Thomson also pointed out that Dustin Poirier has made a lot of money from the two fights against Conor McGregor this year and probably doesn't need to risk further damage to his body by fighting again. He said:

"I called it the Conor effect last show and I believe that's what it is. He's got all the money he needs. Sure he can always have more [but] I don't see him wanting to take that next step, why, because he's got a beautiful family and there's no reason for him to continue,"

Dustin Poirier's rumored welterweight clash with Nate Diaz seems to be off the cards for now

Following his second failed attempt at undisputed UFC gold, Dustin Poirier will be questioning whether he wants to work his way to another title shot at 155 lbs. 'The Diamond' recently hinted at a potential move to the welterweight division and was recently eyeing a fight with Nate Diaz.

Poirier was initially rumored to be taking on Diaz in a welterweight clash early next year at UFC 270. He later confirmed that the promotion is likely to try to push it back to UFC 271 in February.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Maybe UFC 271 they couldn't make it happen on 270. I said yes Maybe UFC 271 they couldn't make it happen on 270. I said yes

However, Poirier later claimed that Diaz wasn't interested in fighting him.

Nate Diaz has one fight left on his current contract with the UFC. The Stockton native appears eager to see out his deal with the promotion and explore his options outside the promotion. It remains to be seen who he fights next.

