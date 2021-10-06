"Islam is freakishly strong" - Josh Thomson and John McCarthy preview Dan Hooker vs. Islam Makhachev

Josh Thomson and John McCarthy have weighed in on the upcoming lightweight banger between Dan Hooker and Islam Makhachev at UFC 267.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN DAN HOOKER ( @danthehangman ) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev ( @MAKHACHEVMMA ) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White ( @danawhite ). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. DAN HOOKER (@danthehangman) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White (@danawhite). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. https://t.co/DJvGnbWwlF

Speaking on their podcast 'Weighing in', Josh Thomson started by saying that Makhachev might face difficulty in a stand-up fight against 'The Hangman':

"He [Dan Hooker] cuts a ton of weight. Islam [Makhachev] is not gonna have the advantage... size-wise... See that's the thing. Islam, to me, has always been the bigger guy [against] a lot of people that he fights... After training with Islam for years, I have not met anyone that has been that strong that I've ever faced or fought or trained with ever... Islam is freakishly strong... Hooker's got the size, he's got the reach, the range... Islam will have a hard time with him on the feet... [but] I don't think this will change the way he's gonna fight... the game plan stays the same... to get him down and try to smash him from there."

McCarthy then chimed in, saying it might not be that easy for the Dagestani fighter to take down Hooker as 'The Hangman' will have the height advantage in the fight.

You can listen to the full episode of the 'Weighing In' podcast below:

Dana White showered praise on Dan Hooker for taking a short-notice fight against Islam Makhachev

UFC president Dana White recently praised Dan Hooker for agreeing to fight Islam Makhachev on a short-notice period:

"Ton of respect for him [Dan Hooker], when the [Rafael dos Anjos fight] fell out, we were looking for a few guys and Hooker literally stepped up and said, 'I'm in, I'll take it.' And I'm pretty sure, I don't know how it all worked out but I was hearing he's gonna be spending some time away from his family for a while so yeah, a ton of respect for him especially against a guy like Islam."

