"It's a little shady" - Josh Thomson reacts to Colby Covington revealing Jorge Masvidal's injury, John McCarthy says 'Chaos' did a "good job"

Josh Thomson and 'Big' John McCarthy reacted to Colby Covington revealing the the details of Jorge Masvidal's injury that forced him out of the fight with Leon Edwards.

On their podcast Weighing In, the duo had contrasting opinions on whether 'Chaos' did the right thing by sharing details about Masvidal's injury. Josh Thomson started the conversation off by saying:

"Foul play John! Foul Play, man. Those are the things that you want to keep between the gym and [the fighters]. I know they don't train together anymore, but what's the point? I just think that it's a little shady but look Colby is known to do this type of s*** so it just adds to what he does, he just stirs the pot, keeps the candle going, he knows what he's doing. But overall at the end of the day he's going to heal up, he's going to be back, and he's going to fight and that's the biggest thing."

In a recent interview with MMA News, Colby Covington revealed that Jorge Masvidal had fractured a rib leading into the fight against Leon Edwards.

The former interim welterweight champion claimed that American Top Team owner Dan Lambert informed him of Masvidal's injury.

SPORTARUCE™ @sportaruce UFC news: Injured Jorge Masvidal names return timeline, ideal opponent - MMA Junkie dlvr.it/SCjPjN UFC news: Injured Jorge Masvidal names return timeline, ideal opponent - MMA Junkie dlvr.it/SCjPjN https://t.co/EzQ4Fmyrh1

John McCarthy believes Colby Covington was right in revealing details about Jorge Masvidal's injury

John McCarthy took his stand in favor of Colby Covington, saying the former NCAA division I wrestler did the fair thing by revealing details about Masvidal's injury.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Morning Report: Colby Covington wants to ‘revive’ The Ultimate Fighter, fight Jorge Masvidal for his ‘whack ass BMF belt’ mmafighting.com/2021/11/22/227… Morning Report: Colby Covington wants to ‘revive’ The Ultimate Fighter, fight Jorge Masvidal for his ‘whack ass BMF belt’ mmafighting.com/2021/11/22/227… https://t.co/zdy74YFV6h

He said:

"Fair play. Totally fair play. If you are Colby Covington, you've moved on from ATT (American Top Team), you've moved on from all that stuff. All of the inner actions that they have had now... that they've zinged at each other [till now] and to sit there and say, 'it's foul play'... No, it's total fair play because that guy [Covington] is a competitor. He's getting under his skin... Good job Colby Covington!"

