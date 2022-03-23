"UFC gets double pay" - Josh Thomson suggests Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 as title eliminator for Kamaru Usman fight

Josh Thomson has suggested that Conor McGregor could get a shot at the UFC welterweight championship but not without a win at 170. According to Thomson, the next fight for McGregor should be a trilogy bout against arch-rival Nate Diaz.

McGregor and Diaz have faced each other twice in the UFC so far. Both their fights occurred in 2016 with Diaz winning the first bout in 2016 by submitting the Irishman, who avenged his loss with a decision win over Diaz at UFC 202.

In the latest edition of The Weighing In podcast, Thomson suggested that a second win over Nate Diaz could be a great way to set up a potential McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman fight.

Thomson said:

"He's got to get a win at 70 [welterweight] though, not just a win, he's got to get a win at 70. That's why I think it should be him and Nate [Diaz], him and Nate will fight at 70 and if he beats Nate, Nate rides off into the sunset for his last fight, with a paycheck and then fights probably Jake Paul and then Usman gets the fight that he wants with Conor and the UFC gets double pay for the two big fights. Kind of a win-win for everyone."

Watch Josh Thomson's take on Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Kamaru Usman below:

Daniel Cormier on Conor McGregor possibly fighting Kamaru Usman

During the most recent episode of The DC & RC Show, former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier provided his take on Conor McGregor possibly fighting 'The Nigerian Nightmare' at some point down the road.

According to 'DC', Kamaru Usman is a lot stronger and more physical compared to McGregor and would cause a lot of problems for the Irishman.

Cormier said:

"Kamaru Usman said you almost wanna see a homicide. Because honestly Ryan, when you look at these two, when you look at Usman and McGregor, man, come on man. Kamaru Usman is too big, he's too strong, he's too physical. He would present a lot of problems to Conor."

Watch the latest episode of The DC & RC Show below:

As of now, McGregor is still recovering from the injury he suffered in his fight against Dustin Poirier. Usman, meanwhile, is reportedly set to defend the UFC welterweight title against Leon Edwards.

