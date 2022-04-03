There's a sad bravado about her - Julianna Pena on how Amanda Nunes acted on TUF 30 set

Julianna Pena recently offered fans some insight into the set of the latest edition of The Ultimate Fighter 9 (TUF). She revealed that her opposing mentor, Amanda Nunes, had lost the mojo that she had as a dual champion.

While in conversation with The Schmo in a segment titled The Schmo With The Pro, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' went on to offer fans her candid take on Nunes' state of mind while filming episodes for TUF 30.

She admitted that Nunes was eager to return to the cage to earn an opportunity to reclaim her lost glory and the women's bantamweight title.

The 32-year-old further revealed that this tension had found its way into the show, leading to some heated arguments between the two. The show is set to air on May 3 and fans looking to enjoy some of the action can catch it on ESPN+

"I would definitely say that there's a little bit of like a sad bravado about her that I think that she's really wanting to come back um and get her belt back and so we had some words, we had some choice words. You're gonna have to watch the show, but yeah."

Check out Pena's full interaction with The Schmo right here:

Julianna Pena enjoys her win against Amanda Nunes more after having been underestimated

In a recent interaction on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, Julianna Pena revealed that she enjoyed being the underdog against Amanda Nunes at UFC 269. Pena outperformed Nunes by way of submission, using a rear-naked choke in the second-round of their clash.

While talking about her win against Nunes, here's what Pena had to say:

"For me it's more sweeter that everyone slept on me and that I had the opportunity to shock the world. It's an awesome place to be in and I think that for all the time that I've been fighting in the UFC, it's kind of been like this blanket that people want to throw on me that I can't win."

Check out Julianna Pena's interaction on UFC Unfiltered below:

Julianna Pena's win at UFC 269 marked the third win in her last five fights. She previously recorded a submission win against Sara McMann at UFC 257 back in January 2021 and a unanimous decision win against Nicco Montano at UFC on ESPN+ 13.

Edited by David Andrew