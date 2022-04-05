"The UFC needs to draw these numbers"- Julianna Peña impressed with the WWE's production, compares it to the UFC

UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Peña recently opened up about the grandest professional wrestling event on the planet, WrestleMania.

Peña, who was in attendance at the recently concluded WrestleMania 38 show, admitted that WWE's management of the event and the crowd that it pulled left her rather impressed.

While in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Peña went on to compare WrestleMania's gate to that of UFC events. She suggested that the world's premier MMA promotion should attempt to replicate the WWE's numbers.

"That was my first WrestleMania, yes. It was crazy. What was the gate? 77,000-78,000 people there, like nosebleeds and top of the nosebleeds had people stuffed in the nosebleeds. It was incredible. Literally, the whole place was packed. There wasn't an empty seat in the house. Insane. Insane. UFC needs to draw those numbers. It was such a production. It was so cool. What a great experience."

Julianna Peña recently shared footage of her recent run-in with WWE legend Ric Flair on Instagram. The duo were seen tussling with each other playfully before breaking out into laughter.

Julianna Peña reveals WWE wrestlers inspire her to be a better performer

In the same interaction with Ariel Helwani, Julianna Peña admitted that she held WWE athletes in very high regard. She declared that she admired the athletes for the way they conducted themselves.

"I'm just saying, I need to take a page out of their book because honestly, I was so inspired after watching all those matches. Just the way they talk, their bravado, their confidence, you know. Like everything they were saying, I was like, 'Yes. He will. He is gonna do it. I believe him.' And then like he wouldn't get up and I'd be like, 'Get up. You're still gonna do it.' And then he would do it. I'm like, 'I told you.' Like I was into it. I liked it and I loved the whole shtick, the whole, you know, their whole persona and everything. I thought it was. There's an art to it and i appreciate it."

Peña recently wrapped up production for this year's season of The Ultimate Fighter, which she coached alongside rival Amanda Nunes. Perhaps when it airs, we'll be seeing some WWW-esque trash talk and promos from 'The Venezuelan Vixen'.

