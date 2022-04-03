Julianna Pena says Amanda Nunes is "high-maintenance" after finishing TUF shooting 

Julianna Pena learned something new about Amanda Nunes while filming The Ultimate Fighter season 30 with her rival.

According to the women's bantamweight champion, she was surprised that Nunes was kind of a prima donna. Asked what it's like to spend weeks with the Brazilian, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' told The Schmo:

"I would say that she's a little bit more high-maintenance than I originally anticipated, that's for sure."

Pena, however, refused to elaborate on her comment. Pressed to explain her statements, she said, "You're just gonna have to tune in to the show" to find out what she meant.

Pena also said she noticed a behavioral change from Nunes during their time together. The Spokane, Washington native told The Schmo:

"I would definitely say that there's a little bit of a sad bravado about her that I think she's really wanting to come back and get her belt back. So we had some words, we had some choice words. You're gonna have to watch the show, but yeah, not gonna happen."

Check out Julianna Pena's interview with The Schmo:

Pena, of course, will be featured as a coach in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Nunes. A rematch between the two is expected to take place sometime in 2022, but a date is yet to be announced.

Julianna Pena reveals her dream matchup

Julianna Pena revealed that her dream opponent is none other than the inaugural UFC women's bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey.

Pena said that she's been calling for a matchup with 'Rowdy' ever since she entered the UFC as a newcomer. She added that her callouts amounted to nothing, but still welcomes the chance to square off with Rousey. She said:

"They always ask me who's my dream matchup, and Ronda is definitely it for me. I would love that fight. I was calling for it after I won the Ultimate Fighter. I was calling for it after I won a few times after winning the Ultimate Fighter. I mean, it's a dream matchup for me and I would love to welcome her back into the division."

For now, though, Pena merely watched from the bleachers as Rousey took on Charlotte Flair on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. She revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair personally invited her to the event.

Edited by David Andrew