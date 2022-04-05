"Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, Julianna Peña"- Julianna Peña suggests a possible fight card for her return

Julianna Peña has her sights set on a rematch against Amanda Nunes. However, the reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion thinks that the second meeting between them should be a part of a big fight card.

In her recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Peña suggested names that should be a part of such an event.

“I would like to be on a big card. And I see Conor getting ready and I kind of like to reach out, Conor, Jon Jones, you guys look like getting ready. You look like you both be ready for the summer. Let’s all of us jump on the card. How epic it would be, Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes, you know what I mean? Have that be a pay-per-view as opposed to having that twice in one month. That’s the way I’m thinking. I don’t like that twice in one-month thing.”

Ariel Helwani was surprised to find out that 'The Venezuelan Vixen' mentions her opponent instead of herself. Peña claimed that’s only to make sure that Nunes shows up.

"I’m mentioning her because I need her to know that this is what I’m planning so that she will show up. I know I’m gonna show up. I know I’ll be there I just have to make sure that she comes."

Watch Peña's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Julianna Peña returns to The Ultimate Fighter

Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes will coach season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) which will feature heavyweights and women’s flyweights. The premiere episode will air on May 3 on ESPN+. The duo will have a rematch for the UFC women’s bantamweight title later this year.

For Peña, this will be a return to TUF programming as she was a cast member on season 18 of the reality TV series. She was the first pick of coach Miesha Tate.

Peña defeated Shayna Baszler, Sarah Moras and Jessica Rakoczy to win the tournament. She was awarded a UFC contract as a result and won the UFC women’s bantamweight championship eight years later.

Watch Julianna Peña reliving her The Ultimate Fighter run below:

