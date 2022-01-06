Junior dos Santos says the UFC asked him to fight in 20 days following Ciryl Gane loss 

During an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Junior dos Santos stated that the UFC asked him to fight 20 days after his loss to Ciryl Gane. He opened up regarding his UFC departure and how he was treated before leaving the organization.

The Brazilian stated that the UFC's job is to think and work as a business organization, something that the promotion is quite good at doing. Furthermore, he claimed that the UFC cares about making money just like any other business.

However, the former UFC heavyweight champion has no regrets regarding his career in the promotion and is happy with whatever he achieved:

"[THe UFC is] there to do business and, I think, they're good on doing that. They don't care about anybody or anything, you know. They care about making money and that's it. That's how every business gonna happens, you know, to be successful. I'm thankful for everything that happened to me, in my career. I'm happy, you know. I did a great career in the UFC."

During the interview, dos Santos stated that the way he exited the UFC showed more about their approach towards fighters. According to 'Cigano', he isn't the only fighter the promotion has treated in such a manner:

"The way I was out of the UFC, it shows more about them than really about me. It just happened. It wasn't just with me, you know. They do that with a lot of guys. I'll tell something interesting. Like I said, my two last fights, they were saying, 'Oh, you take or you out.' I said, 'Okay, let's fight.' Whatever, you know, whatever happens, happens."

In the aftermath of his fight against Ciryl Gane, which turned out to be dos Santos' final bout in the promotion, the UFC seemingly asked him to fight 20 days later.

While dos Santos couldn't recall the fight that was offered to him, he did respond to the UFC by claiming that he wasn't in the right physical condition to fight:

"But right after that, they called me. The UFC called me, offering a fight with... I forgot the name of the guy now. In 20 days! I said, 'What? I just fought. I had a concussion, I cannot fight. You know, even the Athletic Commission gave me some suspension for that, you know'."

Check out Junior dos Santos' interview with ESPN MMA below:

Junior dos Santos left the UFC in 2020

Junior dos Santos left the UFC in 2020 after a defeat against Ciryl Gane at UFC 256. Heading into the bout, 'Cigano' was on the back of multiple losses.

The former UFC heavyweight champion had already lost to Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Curtis Blaydes in 2020.

Also Read Article Continues below

Junior dos Santos eventually left the UFC on a four-fight losing streak, having also lost to Francis Ngannou in June 2019. The Brazilian's last win in the promotion was against Derrick Lewis in March 2019.

Edited by Aziel Karthak