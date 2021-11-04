"Can you hide your bias a tiny bit?" - Justin Gaethje addresses his feud with Daniel Cormier

Lightweight star Justin Gaethje spoke about his recent back-and-forth with Daniel Cormier over the commentator's overt bias towards his teammates.
In an interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, 'The Highlight' explained what irked him about Cormier's comments. The No.2-ranked UFC lightweight said:
"I was just calling out the blatant bias, you know. You have a job and you can't stay in the middle. So that's a problem and I got to call it out... I don't care what he thinks or says right now. This is about me, this is about my team, this is about Michael Chandler. That's all irrelevant. Just watching the interview I was like, 'Holy shit! Suck it harder, man. Can you hide your bias a tiny bit?' That was my thought process that night and then I went to bed and I didn't think about it since then."
Gaethje took exception to Cormier, who dismissed his upcoming fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 268. According to the former two-division champion, his American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammate Islam Makhachev deserves a title shot over Gaethje and Chandler.
The comments prompted Gaethje to respond to 'DC' and a heated back-and-forth between the two followed.
This isn't the first time Cormier has been accused of being biased towards his friends and teammates. Alexander Volkanovski's coach Eugene Bareman slammed the fighter-turned-commentator for blatantly favoring Max Holloway at UFC 245.
Justin Gaethje says he 'won't go away quiet' if he wins at UFC 268 and Islam Makhachev receives a title shot
Justin Gaethje will return to the octagon for the first time in 13 months against fellow star 155-pounder Michael Chandler at UFC 268. Gaethje expects to earn a title shot if he beats Chandler. Should he be leapfrogged by Islam Makhachev, Geathje warned:
"If I win Saturday and I don't get a [title] shot, there's no way I can let that happen and go away quiet... [Dan] Hooker, it wasn't even, it was a late replacement fight. It's not like he trained for that fight. He's still hasn't fought a top-caliber fighter in the UFC. That's my mindset."
'The Highlight' added that beating a late replacement in Dan Hooker doesn't warrant a championship opportunity. He then said the fight could have gone another way had Hooker had a full training camp.
Watch Justin Gaethje's full interview with ESPN:
