"I don't want to get hit by Rose" - Justin Gaethje claims Rose Namajunas can 'put anybody out' with one-shot knockout power

Justin Gaethje recently claimed that Rose Namajunas has the ability to 'put anybody out' with her one-shot knockout power. The UFC strawweight champion will face former champ Zhang Weili in a rematch at UFC 268 on November 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Gaethje broke down how Rose Namajunas' upcoming bout against Zhang Weili could possibly play out. 'The Highlight' said:

"Rose has the ability to shut your lights off and she's so fast, so technical. That could happen again but the chances aren't great. I think it's gonna be more of a longer fight, more of a technical showdown where Weili's trying to make it a brawl and Rose is trying to pick her shots... I don't wanna get hit by Rose, I've been kicked by Rose. She'll put anybody out, if you don't see it coming and you don't brace for it. You'll go to sleep, so yeah that ability as a female fighter is tremendous. Weili has that but nowhere close to Rose."

Watch Justin Gaethje break down the upcoming strawweight championship bout below:

'Thug Rose' faced Weili for the first time at UFC 261 for the strawweight title. Namajunas defeated 'Magnum' by landing a spectacular head kick in the first round of their co-main event at UFC 261.

Rose Namajunas became the new UFC women's strawweight champion and also became the first female fighter to regain a championship in the UFC.

Rose Namajunas' impressive rematch record

Rose Namajunas hasn't lost a single rematch bout in her professional MMA career so far.

The 29-year-old became the UFC women's strawweight champion for the first time by defeating then-champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the first round at UFC 217. Namajunas successfully defended her title for the first time by winning the rematch against Jedrzejczyk via unanimous decision.

Also Read

'Thug Rose' faced Jessica Andrade at UFC 237 and lost her belt. Andrade defeated Namajunas in the second round via KO. The 29-year-old faced the Brazilian again at UFC 251 and avenged her previous loss via split decision.

Edited by Jack Cunningham