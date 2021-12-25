"It’s called respect you fool" - Justin Gaethje responds to Charles Oliveira's jibe

Justin Gaethje has fired back at Charles Oliveira after his recent comments regarding their backstage interaction at UFC 269.

Gaethje approached Oliveira backstage at UFC 269, shortly after the Brazilian had impressively defended his title by defeating Dustin Poirier via third-round submission. 'The Highlight' congratulated 'Do Bronx' on his victory and even commended his performance.

Oliveira, on his part, was also respectful towards Gaethje as well. However, the Brazilian recently spoke to MMA Fighting and suggested that Gaethje’s show of respect during their backstage interaction was fake. He said:

“The guy is talking a bunch of cr*p the entire time, and when we meet face-to-face he says he has all the respect for me and what I do — and two minutes later he’s saying he’ll break my face and saying a bunch of stuff. These guys hype things up and try to sell the fight with something they are not. If you’re a humble guy, if you’re a respectful guy, you have to sell the fight that way. If you’re a guy that talks cr*p, you have to sell the fight talking cr*p the entire time — to my face and behind my back.”

In response, Justin Gaethje took to Twitter to hit back. The American tweeted:

“@CharlesDoBronxs it’s called respect you fool and we are in the breaking faces business. My respect that night was just as real as my intention to take everything from you in your country @ufc#uhvaimorrer”

Justin Gaethje is expected to take on Charles Oliveira in 2022.

Justin Gaethje has famously labeled Charles Oliveira a quitter

Leading up to Charles Oliveira’s title defense against Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje consistently attacked the former for being a quitter. Gaethje believes that Oliveira has a tendency to wilt under pressure. ‘The Highlight’ said:

“Right now, Oliveira still has some quit in him, and he hasn’t been tested by the best guys. We’ll see how he handles Poirier. I can’t give him credit now. But if he goes out there and beats Poirier, I have no other choice but to give him the respect he deserves.”

After Oliveira’s impressive win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, Justin Gaethje did indeed express his respect towards the champion. That said, Gaethje continues to reiterate that he still intends to break Oliveira when they clash for the title.

