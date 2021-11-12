"I felt fantastic" - Justin Gaethje has 'no idea' why he went to the hospital after striking war with Michael Chandler at UFC 268

Justin Gaethje doesn't believe he needed to go to the hospital after his memorable war with Michael Chandler at UFC 268.

The two lightweights were transported to the local medical facility via ambulance after the fight and did not attend the post-fight press conference.

In an interview with John Morgan for MMA Junkie, 'The Highlight' revisited his fight on November 6 and shared the feelings he went through inside Madison Square Garden.

Gaethje said that he "felt fantastic" and doesn't know the reasoning behind his post-fight visit to the hospital.

"I was so composed during that fight. I did not hear the crowd one time, I did not have one thought process. So yeah, after it's over, you're just trying to gather information and see what just happened. But I felt fantastic. I have no idea why I went to the hospital. Ultimately, I'm happy I did because I'd rather do that than talk to the media all night."

You can watch MMA Junkie's full interview with Justin Gaethje below:

Justin Gaethje talks about the effectiveness of Michael Chandler's leg kicks

Justin Gaethje, who is notorious for his vicious leg kicks, got a taste of his own medicine at UFC 268. Michael Chandler attacked the 'The Highlight's legs early on, which definitely had an impact on Gaethje after the fight.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN MMA, the former interim champion said:

"My leg's a little messed up. Those kicks are no freaking joke, man. He landed some really heavy, hard kicks in that first round. But yeah, man, it was great. After that first round, he did not touch me many times. I know it looks crazy and his antics... it's crazy the human aspect of, human aspect of this in this sport. Him doing all those things is kind of gaining some points and making it look like it's competitive in a way but, you know, two and three were absolute dominant rounds for me. I did not get hit much or take much damage."

Catch ESPN MMA's full interview with Justin Gaethje below:

