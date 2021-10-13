Justin Gaethje reveals what he expects to see from his teammates Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas at UFC 268

Justin Gaethje, Rose Namajunas and Kamaru Usman are teammates who train under the tutelage of renowned MMA coach Trevor Wittman. All three fighters will compete at UFC 268 and will secure the top three spots on the event's main card.

Gaethje recently sat down for a chat with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto. During the conversation, 'The Highlight' revealed what he expects from his teammates at the November 6 pay-per-view.

Starting with current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, who will be facing Zhang Weili in a rematch for the title, Gaethje said:

"The way she [Rose Namajunas] finished [Zhang] Weili the first time was perfection. The chances of that happening again are very small... Rose has the ability to shut your lights off and she's so fast, so technical that that could happen again but the chances aren't great. I think it's gonna be more of a longer fight, a more of a technical showdown where Weili's trying to make it a brawl and Rose is trying to pick her shots and [I] bet you she'll, you know, again break her down and then find her shots, the big shots."

You can watch ESPN MMA's full interview with Justin Gaethje below:

Justin Gaethje previews Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2

In his interview with Okamoto, Justin Gaethje also weighed in on the upcoming rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, which will serve as the UFC 268 main event.

"It's hard not to be biased. I dislike Colby [Covington] so much. So, I wanna see him [Kamaru Usman] really just put it on him but he's a damn good fighter. A piece of s**t person but he's a good fighter, a good wrestler, hungry, stupid and crazy like we all are so I think it's gonna be a great fight... I think Kamaru's time here with us, with Trevor [Wittman]... his gain in confidence will him the ability to put him away faster this time."

