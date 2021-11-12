"There is no dog in that man" - Justin Gaethje says Charles Oliveira is an easier fight for him compared to Dustin Poirier

Justin Gaethje is convinced he'd have an easier time against Charles Oliveira than he would with Dustin Poirier.

After defeating Michael Chandler in a high-stakes lightweight clash, Gaethje is expected to take on the winner of UFC 269's championship bout between Oliveira and Poirier. Looking ahead, 'The Highlight' shared his thoughts on a potential clash with the reigning 155-pound champion. In an interview with MMA Junkie's John Morgan, Gaethje said:

"Oliveira is easier. For sure, he's an easier matchup. Both incredibly dangerous, both at the top of this game. You know, highest level fighters. (But) it all comes down who makes a mistake first. But I take back nothing when I said, 'When I get to fight Charles Oliveira, I'll show you that there is no f***ing dog in that man.' And that will be the game plan... He's easier for me, he ain't no easy fight for nobody. When it comes to Poirier vs. Oliveira he's the easier fight for me because I'm a f***ing dog and this dude is not. The best story that I can write would be to f***ing show that. But I really want my revenge on Poirier too."

Watch Justin Gaethje talk about a possible clash with Charles Oliveira:

Although Justin Gaethje believes fighting Charles Oliveira is the easier path to the title, he revealed he is also looking forward to a potential rematch with Poirier. In 2018, Poirier handed Gaethje his second career loss at UFC on Fox 29.

Justin Gaethje calls UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira a 'quitter'

This is far from the first time Gaethje has taken a potshot at Oliveira. In a previous interview with ESPN, the No.2-ranked lightweight said he's not sold on Oliveira as the champion and called the Brazilian a "quitter." According to Gaethje:

"I’m in a great position, I don’t have to win eight in a row. I’ve got to win one in a row. So if he wins, I would love to fight Charles Oliveira, because I will show you what I’m saying. He’s a quitter. He is a quitter. He showed it to you in the Michael Chandler fight. At the end of the first round, he was not looking good, he didn’t want to be there. He doesn’t want to be there when it gets nasty. That’s just what I think, that’s my opinion. And Poirier is going to beat him up."

Watch Justin Gaethje's full interview below:

