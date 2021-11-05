"That would be the definition of coward" - Justin Gaethje thinks Michael Chandler may try to wrestle him at UFC 268

Justin Gaethje isn't expecting his UFC 268 fight with Michael Chandler to stay on the feet for too long.

If Chandler shoots for a takedown, according to Gaethje, it would indicate that he's afraid to trade shots with him. In an interview with RT Sport MMA, Gaethje said:

"The way he's talking, I think the ultimate definition he's gonna be an absolute b**** is when he starts shooting to my legs and try to turn this into a wrestling match. He's trying to say he's gonna go out there and who wants to get knocked out. That's not the fight he wants to fight. He's gonna try to wrestle, you know, and that would be the definition of a coward when he's saying all these things. I'm okay and I'm expecting him to wrestle and I'm gonna stop him from wrestling. I'm gonna make him stand on his feet and fight the fight that he thinks he wants to fight. But no, this is not the mindset that he has. He's trying to play a game and he does not get to dictate when I go backward."

Nonetheless, Justin Gaethje said he's ready for whatever tactic Michael Chandler might try to employ. He added that he would force Chandler into a slugfest whether he likes it or not.

Watch Justin Gaethje's full interview with RT Sport MMA:

The lightweight competitors will collide in the main card opener of the UFC 268 pay-per-view in Madison Square Garden in New York City. Gaethje and Chandler, who both are coming off failed title bids, each expect another shot at the belt should they emerge victorious on Saturday.

Justin Gaethje: "If I don't get the shot, we riot"

As far as Justin Gaethje is concerned, a win over Michael Chandler should automatically launch him back into title contention. If he doesn't get the opportunity, Gaethje warned:

"I already said it: If I don’t get the shot, we riot. We go to war. I have to be biased when it comes to this. I’m not going to be around here for much longer, so if I were to get snubbed again then, yeah, I’d have to do something about it, whether that’s causing ruckus."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh