"It's inspiring" - Justin Gaethje on training with Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas ahead of UFC 268

Justin Gaethje recently revealed what it's been like training with Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas ahead of UFC 268.

All three train with renowned coach Trevor Wittman. The 47-year-old has helped them sharpen their skills and abilities on the feet.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Gaethje spoke about his training camp with the UFC welterweight and women's strawweight champions ahead of the November 6 pay-per-view. 'The Highlight' said:

"Yesterday, after my Monday workout at 10 am, I get here at about 11:40. Kamaru's walking out, Rose is working out and then I'm next. So yeah you walk in and you know the mentality that these two, you know, have inside them, you can see it on their face. It's inspiring, so yeah we're all inspiring each other to push each other harder and farther and to be great. I think it'll be a good recipe for disaster for us on November 6."

Watch Justin Gaethje speak about training with Usman and Namajunas below:

The UFC 268 event will mark the first time that all three of these fighters will compete on the same night. Justin Gaethje commented on that and said that if any of them lose their bout it won't affect the others. He believes they all have to rely on themselves to win their individual matchups.

At UFC 261, Usman and Namajunas competed on the same card and won their respective bouts. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' successfully defended his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal. Meanwhile, 'Thug Rose' knocked out Zhang Weili in the first round and became the new UFC women's strawweight champion.

Justin Gaethje will be back in action at UFC 268

Justin Gaethje will face No.4-ranked Michael Chandler at UFC 268 on November 6 at Madison Square Garden. The victor could seal a future lightweight title shot against the winner of the UFC 269 main event between champion Charles Oliveira and challenger Dustin Poirier.

The No.2-ranked lightweight hasn't fought in the UFC for almost a year. Gaethje faced former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in his previous bout. 'The Highlight' failed to win the undisputed gold. He lost the bout via submission in the second-round.

Michael Chandler, meanwhile, faced Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 for the vacant 155-pound title. Chandler was inches away from winning the belt in the first round. However, the Brazilian came back and finished 'Iron' in the second round to become the new lightweight champion.

