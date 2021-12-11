"That was the chaos that I wanted" - Justin Gaethje wants to face Charles Oliveira in latter's home country, says it is his dream to 'go to Brazil and fight their champion' 

Justin Gaethje is a man who has made his career by thriving in chaotic situations. The Arizona native has no problem going to someone else's backyard and fighting them in front of their fans.

'The Highlight' has been vocal recently about going to Brazil and facing Charles Oliveira in front of the partisan Brazilian crowd. During an interview posted to MMA Junkies' official YouTube channel, Gaethje said:

“That would be awesome, yeah. I don't know if Brazil is an option yet. Maybe next year. Maybe not. One day I want to do that. That was my dream when I first came into the UFC... to go into Brazil, fight their champion. That was the chaos that I wanted, day one."

Justin Gaethje is patiently waiting for the dust to settle between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, who are set to fight tonight in the main event of UFC 269. In all likelihood, 'The Highlight' will get the winner of that fight.

"Dana said Gaethje's next"- Dustin Poirier discusses if Justin Gaethje is next in line for a title shot

Dustin Poirier is set to fight Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title tonight at UFC 269. However, there is a long line of fighters waiting for a shot once these two have finished exchanging leather.

'The Diamond' agrees with Dana White's decision to put Justin Gaethje next in line for a title shot but also considers the possibility of fighting other top contenders. During a conversation with Michael Bisping uploaded to BT Sports' official YouTube channel, Poirier said:

"It’s such a crazy, fast-moving thing that switches often. Dana said Gaethje's next, but I think the Islam (Makhachev) Beneil (Dariush) fight… I don't know. Dana’s said Gaethje, so I have to say Gaethje if we're going off what the boss said.”

'The Diamond' and 'The Highlight' have fought once before at UFC on Fox 29 in 2018, where Poirier came out on top via TKO in the fourth round. Justin Gaethje could get his chance at redemption next year if Poirier gets the better of Oliveira at UFC 269.

