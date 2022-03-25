"I enjoyed the first three fights" - Kai Kara-France gives his take on Moreno-Figueredo 4

Kai Kara-France recently shared his thoughts on possible Moreno-Figueiredo 4. The UFC has been in talks with both Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo to book a fourth title fight between the two flyweight fighters.

During a recent interview at ESPN MMA's UFC Fight Camp, Kai Kara-France got in-convo with host Megan Anderson to discuss various topics ranging from his upcoming bout with Askar Askarov to his latest thrilling knockout win against Garbrandt at UFC 269.

At one point during the interview, 'Don't Blink' was asked to share his thoughts on the UFC trying to book a title fight between Moreno and Figueiredo for the fourth time.

Sharing his views, the Kiwi fighter said:

"You know, they could have waited another week and then I could have booked that fight. But it is what it is, you know. I'm not going to get too invested into it because obviously I've got a fight in front of me so we'll just see what happens you know. I enjoyed the first three fights that they had, they were close and especially that last one could have gone either way. I had Brandon winning it but I guess, yeah, that's just how it goes sometimes."

Further adding on, Kai Kara-France also revealed that Figueredo had called him out post his fight with Moreno and that the two are in conversation. However, 'Don't Blink' made it clear that he is more focused on his upcoming fight with Askarov and is not going to square off against the Brazilian champ anytime soon.

Check out the full interview of Kai Kara-France below:

Kai Kara-France reveals how he developed his game plan for upcoming bout against Askar Askarov

Kai Kara-France is all set to face Askar Askarov in a flyweight matchup at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus scheduled for March 26, 2022.

In an interview with It's Time For Sporthe, the Kiwi fighter claimed to have done his research on how to tackle Askarov's intense combat sambo style of grappling. ‘No Blink’ revealed that he learned from his City Kickboxing partner Dan Hooker's first-round submission loss to Dagestani lightweight contender Islam Makhachev back at UFC 267.

Explaining his takeaway from the Dan Hooker vs Islam Makhachev fight, Kara-France said:

"Stuff that I could just take from Dan's fight [with Islam Makhachev], yeah, definitely just early on with guys [Makhachev and Askarov], you know, they extensively work catching kicks so I won't be kicking too early in the fight... So stuff that I could take away from Dan's fight, you know, don't get caught up too early in the fight, let it build slowly and then see what he's bringing to the table before I kind of commit to things."

Check out the full interview of Kai Kara-France with It's Time For Sports below:

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by wkhuff20