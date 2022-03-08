"Kamaru have very good, very hard punch" - Islam Makhachev on potential Canelo Alvarez vs. Kamaru Usman boxing bout

Islam Makhachev is giving Kamaru Usman a literal puncher's chance of beating Canelo Alvarez in a potential boxing match.

The Dagestani acknowledged that Usman has become a tremendous striker over the course of his UFC career. However, Makhachev doesn't believe 'The Nigerian Nightmare' stands a very good chance of beating Alvarez in a straight-up boxing match.

When asked about his thoughts on the potential crossover bout in an interview with ESPN MMA, Makhachev said:

"Yes, but not big chance, you know. Canelo is like number one in the world now but anyway this is boxing. I think it's gonna be not big gloves. Kamaru have very good, very hard punch. I give him very small chance but everything is possible."

Usman hasn't been shy about proclaiming his intention to meet Alvarez in the boxing ring. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' recently teased the matchup during an interview with TMZ Sports. The top pound-for-pound UFC fighter said:

"In 2022 I’m gonna shock the world. July, International Fight Week, I’m gonna fight Leon Edwards. God willing I get through Leon Edwards, September, Mexican Independence Day, I will stop Canelo Alvarez. Absolutely I see myself winning the fight. Everything can’t be done until it’s done."

Usman then went on to discuss the finances and claimed a fight between himself and Alvarez could generate at least $100 million in revenue.

Canelo Alvarez leaves the door open for Kamaru Usman

Canelo Alvarez refused to rule out a possible showdown with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. When asked about a potential fight with Usman during his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, the Mexican superstar said:

"Payday, payday... Maybe. Why not? You never say no. My trainer told me about it and I said, 'Well, if you say.'"

However, both men are preoccupied at the moment. Alvarez is currently preparing to fight Dmitry Bivol on May 7. Meanwhile, Usman is expected to defend the welterweight title against Leon Edwards later this year.

Edited by C. Naik