Ali Abdelaziz explains why he 'loves GSP' but believes Kamaru Usman is the GOAT

There is a lot of talk in MMA about who is the greatest of all time. MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter to highlight welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as his pick.

The manager places 'The Nigerian Nightmare' over former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre. Usman broke St-Pierre's welterweight winning streak record with 15 consecutive victories compared to the Canadian's 12.

Kamaru Usman boasts a terrific 20-1 record with nine knockouts.

Usman has defended his title five times against top-level welterweights like Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The welterweight champ has two convincing wins over both fighters, putting him at the top of the pound-for-pound list.

In his second fight at UFC 261 with Masvidal, Kamaru Usman won by knockout in the second round. The Nigerian native is the only man in the UFC to have a knockout victory over 'Gamebred.'

Usman has two spectacular matches against Colby Covington. The 34-year-old's feud with Covington has been a highlight of the MMA world for the better part of two years.

In the first fight at UFC 245, Covington and Usman went to war for five rounds, with the champ winning by knockout in the fifth round, breaking the No.1 ranked welterweight's jaw in the process.

Their second fight at UFC 268 went the distance, with Kamaru Usman coming out on top by unanimous decision. With victories over 'Chaos' and 'Gamebred,' Usman has made some profound leaps in the GOAT discussion.

Who's next for a shot at Kamaru Usman's welterweight title?

The welterweight division has no shortage of top-level challengers for Kamaru Usman's welterweight title. After defending the belt at UFC 268, Usman is ready for another challenger.

Leon Edwards has been making waves in the welterweight division, with his most recent victory being a unanimous decision win against Nate Diaz at UFC 263. 'Rocky' was slated to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269, but 'Gamebred' withdrew due to injury.

Edwards touts a record of 19-3. The British native was on an eight-fight win streak until his bout at UFC Vegas 21 against Belal Muhammad was declared a no contest.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Leon Edwards enters #UFCVegas21 on the third-longest win streak in UFC welterweight history, trailing only Kamaru Usman (13) and Georges St-Pierre (12). Leon Edwards enters #UFCVegas21 on the third-longest win streak in UFC welterweight history, trailing only Kamaru Usman (13) and Georges St-Pierre (12). https://t.co/TsH6xStcQz

Both fighters riding impressive win streaks adds an interesting element to their potential rematch.

The two fought back in 2015, with Usman using constant pressure and superior wrestling to secure a unanimous decision. Both fighters have shown immense improvement over the years, however, whether 'Rocky' has improved enough to stop the champion's takedowns and withstand his knockout power is another matter entirely.

