I'll fight Jake Paul for $100 million - Kamaru Usman believes Jake Paul and Logan Paul make a lot of noise but not a lot of money

Kamaru Usman is more than willing to lock horns with Jake Paul in a fight as long as he is compensated handsomely with a $100M.

However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' asserted that the earnings that Logan and Jake Paul accrued were not a result of their star-power, but that of their opponents.

While in conversation with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Usman argued that although the Paul brothers have an enormous fanbase, they only make noise, which wasn't enough to make a big payday.

Usman cited Logan Paul's most recent outing inside the squared circle against Floyd Mayweather as an example. He admitted that it was Mayweather's star power that brought in all the money, as 'Money' was used to making $100M paydays routinely.

"Absolutely. These guys, they making a lot of noise. That's good. They got the YouTubers, and they got the new generation, these new kids involved and watching them. That's fine. But they don't equate to dollars. It's not them... Jake Paul, he says, 'We doing these numbers.' You can add up every fight Jake Paul has had and their pay-per-view numbers weren't more than what I did in my last fight. They can say whatever they want to say. He can say this or that. Write me a check for $100M Jake Paul, I'll be there to kick your ass next week."

Watch the clip below:

Kamaru Usman laser-focussed on fighting Leon Edwards next

While in conversation with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Kamaru Usman offered some insight into his next outing inside the octagon. He revealed that although a rematch against Leon Edwards is not set in stone yet, his focus will remain on him until further developments.

"Right now my focus is on Leon Edwards because he's the clear contender. Yeah, right now my focus is on him. But don't, you know, at the end of the day this is not just my decision, Dana White is the greatest at what he does. So this has to do with him as well."

Check out Kamaru Usman's interaction with Brett Okamoto below:

Kamaru Usman previously locked horns with Leon Edwards at UFC on FOX 17. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' managed to outperform 'Rocky' over the course of three rounds, winning by way of unanimous decision.

