"No one knows the size of the dog inside you" - Kamaru Usman on how he can beat Canelo Alvarez in boxing

Kamaru Usman has once again expressed interest in fighting boxing’s current pound-for-pound king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Usman asserted that he’d like to face and beat Alvarez in a boxing match. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ suggested that no fighter is invincible.

He cited a few examples of monumental upsets in combat sports – be it Julianna Pena’s win over Amanda Nunes, Holly Holm’s win over Ronda Rousey, Nate Diaz beating Conor McGregor on short notice, or James ‘Buster’ Douglas defeating Mike Tyson. Speaking to ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Usman stated:

“See, that’s the thing about this crazy thing that we do; sports. And not just sports; fighting. No one knows the size of the dog inside you. No one knows it. When you tell people your plans, yeah, they’re not gonna believe it because they don’t see it. They can’t do it. They don’t do what you do. They don’t walk in your shoes. They don’t walk in your heart and your energy each and every day. No one knows that. No one sees it. I’ve said it; everything. I’ve said it. I’ve manifested it. There’s a lion inside here, a Nigerian African lion that people don’t really understand.”

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Kamaru Usman has supplanted Jon Jones as the top men's pound for pound fighter in the newly released UFC rankings. Kamaru Usman has supplanted Jon Jones as the top men's pound for pound fighter in the newly released UFC rankings. https://t.co/bCC2EBLJj6

Usman recalled dominantly defeating former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, just as he’d promised. The 34-year-old added that he’d vowed to become the number-one pound-for-pound MMA fighter and accomplished that feat as well.

Kamaru Usman on Canelo Alvarez’s ‘payday’ jibes

Kamaru Usman is likely to defend his UFC welterweight title against Leon Edwards at UFC 276 on July 2nd. Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez is set to fight Dmitry Bivol for the WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight title on May 7th.

While Usman has lobbied for a fight against Alvarez over the past several months, the boxing legend has consistently insinuated that he (Usman) was simply looking for a ‘payday.’

Nevertheless, in a recent edition of The MMA Hour, Alvarez suggested that he won’t completely rule out a future boxing match against Usman. Speaking of which, in an interview with TMZ Sports, Usman fired back at Alvarez’s payday jibes by stating:

“He [Alvarez] knows what’s up. You know, you’re going through this mess and trying to pick up guys that nobody really knows. You say ‘payday.’ I agree with you, my friend – ‘Payday’ for you and for me. You need me more than I need you; so, ‘payday.’”

