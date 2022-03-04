“You need me more than I need you” – Kamaru Usman sends message to Canelo Alvarez

UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman has sent a message to boxing great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has suggested that a fight between himself and Alvarez would fetch both of them the highest paydays of their respective careers.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman said that he aims to face Alvarez in the boxing ring this September. When asked whether he has a message for the legendary Mexican pugilist, Usman stated:

“He (Alvarez) knows what’s up. You know, you’re going through this mess and trying to pick up guys that nobody really knows. You say ‘payday.’ I agree with you, my friend – ‘Payday’ for you and for me. You need me more than I need you; so, ‘payday.’”

Usman’s most recent combat sports contest was an MMA bout against his arch-rival Colby Covington. They clashed in a rematch at UFC 268 in November 2021, where Usman successfully defended his UFC welterweight belt via unanimous decision.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is expected to defend his welterweight title in a rematch against Leon Edwards next. The fight is likely to take place at UFC 276 on July 2.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Abdelaziz said Usman is targeting a return for International Fight Week at UFC 276 in T-Mobile Arena on July 2. Kamaru Usman had surgery to repair a ligament in his hand, his manager Ali Abdelaziz told @marc_raimondi Abdelaziz said Usman is targeting a return for International Fight Week at UFC 276 in T-Mobile Arena on July 2. Kamaru Usman had surgery to repair a ligament in his hand, his manager Ali Abdelaziz told @marc_raimondi.Abdelaziz said Usman is targeting a return for International Fight Week at UFC 276 in T-Mobile Arena on July 2. https://t.co/MQqd9srmJf

Meanwhile, Alvarez’s most recent combat sports contest was a professional boxing bout, where he beat Caleb Plant via 11th-round TKO in November 2021. Alvarez, in the process, successfully defended his WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles, and captured the IBF super middleweight title.

Alvarez is scheduled to face Dmitry Bivol for the WBA (Super) light heavyweight title on May 7. Kamaru Usman has never competed in the sport of professional boxing, whereas Canelo Alvarez has never competed in MMA. They’re currently regarded as the top pound-for-pound athletes in their respective sports.

Watch Kamaru Usman’s message to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in the video below:

Brandon Moreno on Kamaru Usman potentially boxing with Canelo Alvarez

In an interview with Michael Bisping for BT Sports earlier this year, Mexican MMA stalwart Brandon Moreno addressed a possible boxing matchup between Usman and Alvarez.

The former UFC flyweight champion indicated that while he respects Usman’s desire to challenge himself, facing Alvarez in the boxing ring wouldn’t be a wise move. Moreno said:

"Now he's getting, like, just rematches. Maybe he's starting to feel like a little bit tired. The same guy, the same guy, the same guy. So talking about boxing. That is very specific. Canelo's a monster man."

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



All respect as usual, Brandon Moreno's reaction to the idea of Kamaru Usman boxing Canelo Alvarez says it all!



Watch the "Canelo is a monster man!"All respect as usual, Brandon Moreno's reaction to the idea of Kamaru Usman boxing Canelo Alvarez says it all!Watch the #UFC270 interview with @bisping in full on YouTube "Canelo is a monster man!" 😂All respect as usual, Brandon Moreno's reaction to the idea of Kamaru Usman boxing Canelo Alvarez says it all!Watch the #UFC270 interview with @bisping in full on YouTube ⬇️

As for Alvarez, he’d shut down talks regarding a boxing match against Usman last year. Nevertheless, he’s seemingly changed his stance of late. Alvarez recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, insinuating that he’d be open to boxing with Kamaru Usman down the line.

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by Bhargav