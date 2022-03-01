"Maybe a potential third fight down the line" - Kamaru Usman discusses what's next for Colby Covington if he beats Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman recently discussed Colby Covington's future in the welterweight title picture should he emerge triumphant from his upcoming fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

While in conversation with ESPN MMA's Megan Olivi, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' admitted that he would be open to offering 'Chaos' a third fight. He said that with a win against Jorge Masvidal, Covington would retain his position at the top of the 170-pound contender food chain and would perhaps earn yet another shot at gold.

"[Colby Covington], should he win, he's still right there. He's still holding that top spot to where all roads lead through him. Anyone new that's coming towards that title, they have to go through Covington. And so I think, you know, maybe a potential third fight down the line if he's able to continue to just, you know, take out all these guys and demolish them. Then potential third fight down the line."

Covington and Masvidal are prepared to go toe-to-toe against each other at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The action is set to unfold this Saturday, March 5.

Check out Kamaru Usman's interaction with Megan Olivi below:

Kamaru Usman boasts a perfect 2-0 record against Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington have locked horns inside the octagon on two occasions. The two welterweight stars most recently shared the octagon back in November 2021 at UFC 268.

Their main event clash, hosted at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, marked their latest outing in the cage. Usman managed to overcome the challenge presented by 'Chaos' over the course of five rounds, walking away with a unanimous decision win.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC268 MASSIVE left from Usman and he wobbles Covington MASSIVE left from Usman and he wobbles Covington 😳 #UFC268 https://t.co/cd4igi57I0

Usman and Covington first crossed paths in the main event of UFC 245 back in December 2019. Covington managed to weather the storm brought forth by the UFC welterweight kingpin up until the fifth round. Covington was finished in the final minute of the last frame.

Despite his two defeats to the champion, it's fair to say a victory over Masvidal would move Covington close to a unique trilogy with 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

