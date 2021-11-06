"I'm not chasing GSP" - Kamaru Usman explains why he "hates" the perception that he wants to surpass Georges St-Pierre's legacy

With four title defenses under his belt, Kamaru Usman has established himself as one of the greatest UFC welterweights of all time. However, some are not yet convinced the Nigeria-born star has done enough to eclipse the legacy of Georges St-Pierre.

The argument of Usman surpassing St-Pierre as the welterweight 'GOAT' could solidify if he beats Colby Covington at UFC 268. However, the welterweight champion has said his objective is not to outdo 'GSP's record, as opposed to what many might think.

Speaking to Din Thomas, Laura Sanko, Daniel Cormier and Dan Hellier on the UFC 268 weigh-in show, Usman stated he "hates" the notion that he's trying to surpass St-Pierre's legacy:

"I hate the way that it's being put that I'm chasing GSP. I'm not chasing GSP. GSP had maybe four fights before he got the title shot. I had to take the long back roads, back door, back alley in order to get that title shot. So I'm not chasing GSP. Look at his body of work, it was spectacular and I consider him one of the greats and look at my body of work. It's right up there as well. I'm not placing that greatest of all time [tag] on myself. By the time I'm said and done with my career, I'm going to let you guys do that," said Kamaru Usman.

Catch Usman's comments in the video below (8:25):

"I think Kamaru Usman is the best P4P fighter in the world" - Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre isn't concerned that Kamaru Usman could potentially overthrow him as UFC's greatest welterweight. The 40-year-old believes Usman is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world right now, given that he has finished top-ranked opponents and has also been very active:

"I think Kamaru Usman is the best P4P fighter in the world at the moment. Considering his performances, I think he's really the best at the moment, and he's also quite active," St-Pierre told Bleacher Report.

During his interaction with Ariel Helwani in March earlier this year, St-Pierre also praised Usman for being the most dominant force in the UFC's welterweight division.

According to 'Rush', fighters of today's generation will likely end up being more skilled than the veterans who once ruled the sport years ago.

Kamaru Usman, 34, has won five title fights, compared to St-Pierre's 13. While 'GSP' succumbed to a pair of defeats during his illustrious UFC career, Usman is yet to suffer a loss in the promotion.

