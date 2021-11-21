"Everyone tells me that he's cool" - Kamaru Usman gives his thoughts on Colby Covington

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has insisted that he doesn't share a cordial relationship with long-time rival and No.1 contender Colby Covington even after their rematch at UFC 268 in New York two weeks ago.

Usman and Covington buried the hatchet and shared a moment of mutual respect following their main event inside Madison Square Garden. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' defeated 'Chaos' for the second time after winning their UFC 245 encounter in December 2019.

Speaking to host Ebuka of the Bounce YouTube channel's Blackbox interview series, Kamaru Usman claimed that he believes that Colby Covington wishes that he was the champ but they are on different levels.

"I don't really have a relationship with him. Everyone tells me that he's cool. That he is a cool guy but with me, no. I think he's someone that sees me and sees what I represent and he wishes that was him. And so you know he is doing the best he can to potentially take it. But he can't because it's different levels," said Usman.

Usman (20-1) is the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC right now and has completed five successful welterweight title defenses with his most recent win over Covington (16-3).

Kamaru Usman is one victory away from equalling Anderson Silva's winning streak record in the UFC

Since losing to Jose Caceres via submission at the CFA 11 event way back in May 2013, Kamaru Usman has won 19 straight professional MMA fights. He has 15 consecutive victories in the UFC.

Usman is one triumph away from equalling former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (34-11-1) as the fighter with the longest winning streak inside the octagon.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is already considered by many to be the greatest welterweight in the history of the sport, overtaking the legendary Georges St-Pierre (26-2).

If he breaks Silva's record, he might very well have the upper hand in the all-time MMA GOAT debate.

