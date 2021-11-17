" I felt so powerless" - Kamaru Usman reveals that he was taken down for the first time by a girl

Kamaru Usman is known for his elite grappling skills. However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was not always operating at such a high level.

During a chat with Ebuka for Bounce Networks, Usman revealed a girl scored the very first takedown against him in his life:

"This girl stoned me on the ground... first takedown by a girl...I'm screaming. There's nothing I can do about it, nothing. I had no idea, I felt so powerless and I just remember feeling so defeated. But I was so competitive to where, in my mind, I said, 'Tomorrow, I'm [gonna] deal with this girl.' So, the next day I went back, same thing happened. She assaulted me again and the next day and the next day. For a couple of weeks, she was beating me anyhow and I later found that she was like a three-time champion. So this girl, she was ready. She wasn't just beating me, [she] was beating everybody," said Kamaru Usman.

You can listen to the full chat with Kamaru Usman below:

Kamaru Usman is the front-runner for 'Fighter of the Year'

With three impressive title defenses in 2021, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has made a strong case for himself being the 'Fighter of the Year'.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' started the year with a TKO victory over his former training partner Gilbert Burns at UFC 258. He went on to deliver a highlight-reel worthy knockout against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.

Usman ended the year with a decision victory over his arch-nemesis Colby Covington at UFC 268.

Another fighter who has a strong case for 'Fighter of the Year' is Dustin Poirier, but only if he manages to beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. 'The Diamond' scored back-to-back wins against Conor McGregor in 2021.

During his appearance on Ariel Helwani's 'The MMA Hour', Poirier shared his feelings on being in the running for 'Fighter of the Year' along with Kamaru Usman:

"It's great company to be in, I guess. [Kamaru Usman] is already up there, he's defending his belt, doing his thing. I gotta go out there and make this a reality. So, let's get on here after the fight. Let's get on here the week after the fight. Then, I'll make my claim for the fighter of the year."

