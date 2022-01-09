"Choke yourself" - Kamaru Usman sends fiery message to his haters

Kamaru Usman directed an angry rant at his haters on Snapchat earlier on Sunday before clarifying it through a video.

The No.1 men's pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC posted two messages asking some of his followers on the multimedia app to choke and kill themselves. A few hours later, Usman explained that those stories were only for a couple of his haters who spread negativity on his profile:

"Let me clear this up. I know that was tough. Hey, it was 4 am in the morning, which is a little schlitzer. And obviously, I typed it the wrong way. Let me rephrase this. For that hater, you know who you are. That particular haters, one of you or maybe two of you, that keeps watching my story so you could have something to say with hate on. Choke yourself, this is me saying it now choke yourself. But for the rest of my fans, my actual real fans, I love and aprreciate you guys. I always have and always will."

Watch Kamaru Usman deliver messages to both his haters and fans below:

'The Nigerian Nightmare' currently holds a 20-1 record in his professional mixed martial arts career. He is 15-0 in the UFC and has never been taken down even once in fights contested in the organization.

Kamaru Usman last fought long-time rival Colby Covington at UFC 268 in November last year

Kamaru Usman was named the 'Fighter of the Year' for 2021 by several renowned MMA publications. He made three successful title defenses against Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

His most recent outing came against Covington, who took him to the limit in a rematch which was decided via unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46). The duo seemingly buried the hatchet at the end of the UFC 268 main event inside New York City's Madison Square Garden on November 6:

"You know I am just trying to sell it for you. It is all love," said Covington.

Watch Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington share a moment of mutual respect below:

ESPN MMA @espnmma (via @UFC) Cameras captured what Colby Covington said to Kamaru Usman in the immediate aftermath of their rematch(via @UFC) Cameras captured what Colby Covington said to Kamaru Usman in the immediate aftermath of their rematch 🎥 (via @UFC) https://t.co/DASKXLXKOV

Usman is expected to take an extended break now and will most likely return by mid-2022. Until then, UFC welterweight contenders are set to fight it out for the next title shot.

