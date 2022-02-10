You can keep picking off these guys no one knows - Kamaru Usman sends a message to Canelo Alvarez

Kamaru Usman has once again called out boxing champion Canelo Alvarez.

While there are many people within his sport who are willing to fight him, Kamaru Usman is no fool. The UFC welterweight king understands the financial rewards that would come with a transition over to professional boxing. He would most likely make the jump to the squared circle even if he won't be given much of a chance against a legend like Canelo.

The Mexican sensation has a 57-1-2 record with his only defeat coming against Floyd Mayweather. The 31-year-old is on an eight-fight win streak.

During a recent interview with CBS Sports HQ, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' confirmed that he's very interested in fighting Canelo one day:

“When you’re the pound for pound, and you’re the best on the planet, you believe that... You’re not afraid to say ‘I’ll cross over [to boxing], I’ll go over, because I am the best.’ You see Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou right now. Tyson Fury is not shy of saying 'Hey, Francis Ngannou you’re a big power puncher, you wanna be the best, come over and I’ll take you on.' But you’re not really hearing that from [Canelo's] side, my guy. So, more power to him... Canelo, you can continue being the champion that you are, I respect you, you continue picking off all these guys that no one really knows and fighting them. More respect to you.”

Is Kamaru Usman leaving mixed martial arts?

If Usman gets a big enough offer to take a one-fight deal with Canelo Alvarez, it definitely seems like something the UFC would consider, especially if they're receiving some financial benefits from it too.

However, the future for the 34-year-old still largely appears to be inside the UFC's octagon. He's already defended the welterweight strap five times. However, as with any other elite competitor, Usman wants to continue proving that he's the very best.

It appears like he'll get the chance to do just that during International Fight Week, with reports indicating he will defend the belt against former opponent and top contender Leon Edwards.

