Venum is definitely better - Katlyn Chookagian explains why Venum UFC gear is "way better" than Reebok

Katlyn Chookagian has been fighting in the UFC for a long time now. The No.2-ranked flyweight has been with the promotion since 2016 and fought her way to a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko but came up short.

In nearly six years with the world's most famous fighting organization, 'Blonde Fighter' has competed in the Reebok and Venum fight kits made for UFC athletes. In a clip that appears to have been part of a live interactive video she did, Chookagian seemingly addressed a question about which fight kit she preferred between the two. She said:

"The Venum stuff is definitely better. The quality of like, the gear that we get is really, really good... it's definitely way, way, way better. It's like, real, like, training gear, like it's not just like [for a] workout."

Speaking about the difference in design and functionality, Chookagian used leggings as an example and highlighted that the Venum apparel felt like it was designed for combat.

"They have like a thicker waistband... Reebok was like, these are like leggings... but the Venum leggings, like, you could tell they're made for, like, harder training; so, like, rolling around, not just like literally yoga pants."

Watch the clip below:

UFC's partnership with Venum was only a matter of time

Before the organization signed its deal with Reebok, fighters wore gear representing their sponsors. These sponsorships have always served as a healthy source of income. In almost all other organizations today, fighters still wear apparel representing their sponsors and benefactors.

It was no surprise, then, that many were miffed with the UFC's fight kit deal with Reebok, as it effectively cut off this source of income for many athletes. However, it did help to bring a sense of uniformity and visible identity to the world's biggest combat sports company.

Nick Baldwin @NickBaldwinMMA



"In the old days, a lot of the more unknown guys never got any sponsors. You used to hear stories of sponsors saying they would pay a guy and then they didn't pay him. (1/2) Dana White on the UFC pre- and post-apparel deals with Reebok and Venum (via @BillSimmons ):"In the old days, a lot of the more unknown guys never got any sponsors. You used to hear stories of sponsors saying they would pay a guy and then they didn't pay him. (1/2) Dana White on the UFC pre- and post-apparel deals with Reebok and Venum (via @BillSimmons):"In the old days, a lot of the more unknown guys never got any sponsors. You used to hear stories of sponsors saying they would pay a guy and then they didn't pay him. (1/2)

Nick Baldwin @NickBaldwinMMA "These guys make a ton of money off the old Reebok, and they get more money with the Venum deal. Everybody gets paid. It's absolutely fair. It makes the sport look much cleaner, much more professional. I truly believe we wouldn't have been on Fox or ESPN if we had the old model." "These guys make a ton of money off the old Reebok, and they get more money with the Venum deal. Everybody gets paid. It's absolutely fair. It makes the sport look much cleaner, much more professional. I truly believe we wouldn't have been on Fox or ESPN if we had the old model."

Reebok was a surprising choice as the company had never been directly associated with combat sports, at least not to the degree of some other brands. After the six-year Reebok deal came to a close, it was fitting that the UFC would bring on one of the most experienced combat apparel companies on board.

Venum has been an industry leader in combat and fighting apparel for years. It was only a matter of time before the company was officially linked with Dana White's promotion.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter The UFC have named VENUM as their new outfitting partner with new fight kits debuting in April, 2021 per a release.



The current outfitting deal with Reebok runs through March, 2021. The UFC have named VENUM as their new outfitting partner with new fight kits debuting in April, 2021 per a release.The current outfitting deal with Reebok runs through March, 2021. https://t.co/dLohVWe5Jt

Edited by Avinash Tewari