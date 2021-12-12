"He was operating on a different level" - Kelvin Gastelum gives his prediction after the UFC officially announces Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum has shared his thoughts on the UFC officially announcing a rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title at UFC 271.

The 30-year-old put out a tweet where he said that if Whittaker fights Adesanya the same way he did against himself, 'The Reaper' could walk away with the victory.

"Whittaker really made me feel like he was operating on a different level. Never felt that before. If he fights with that same capacity in the rematch he may take it." wrote Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum has competed against both Whittaker and 'The Last Stylebender'.

At UFC 236, the California native took on Israel Adesanya for the UFC interim middleweight title. The two 185-pounders blew the roof off the place and delivered a fight for the ages. The New Zealander walked away with the victory via unanimous decision.

Gastelum's encounter against 'Bobby Knuckles' took place in April 2021. The Australian was in control for the majority of the fight and cruised his way to a unanimous decision victory in the end.

Israel Adesanya dethroned Robert Whittaker to become the middleweight king

After starting his UFC career with six straight wins, Israel Adesanya earned a shot at the undisputed middleweight title against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. The fight took place at the packed Marvel Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

The fight turned out to be a one-sided affair as 'The Last Stylbender' finished Whittaker via TKO in the second round.

After their encounter, Whittaker bounced back with three back-to-back wins against Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

Adesanya has also defended his belt thrice since his win over Adesanya. After his win over Marvin Vettori at UFC 263, the new Zealander called out 'The Reaper' for a rematch.

"I don't know what will happen with all this COVID s**t, but if he wants to run that back, we will do it in Auckland - my territory. Do you know why? Because I'm the mother f***ing king of this place."

Watch Israel Adesanya's post-fight call-out of Robert Whittaker, right here:

Now the fight is finally set for UFC 271 and it remains to be seen whether Whittaker will be able to avenge his loss or if Israel Adesanya will continue to rule the middleweight division.

