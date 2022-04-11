I put a band-aid on the big hole - Kelvin Gastelum narrates hilarious story of childhood injury in recent tweet

Kelvin Gastelum has taken to Twitter to share a funny story from his childhood with his fans. The middleweight contender, who was born in San Jose, California, opened up about an incident with his friends from when he was nine-years-old and decided to give himself first aid after a knee injury:

"When I was 9 years old my friends and I were jumping off a second floor of the apartments we lived at."

"One of those times I landed with both feet then to a knee and on a rock and made a whole on my left knee."

Kelvin quickly followed up with a tweet about his own makeshift first aid to his injury.

"And I put a bandaid on the big whole in my leg and thought it would be better."

It is a small but endearing insight into the childhood of the former middleweight contender, who will be hoping he can avoid any more injuries during his UFC career.

Why Kelvin Gastelum wasn't at UFC 273

Kelvin Gastelum was due, twice, to fight at UFC 273. His bout against Nassourdine Imavov was canceled due to the Frenchman's visa issue.

South African Dricus Du Plessis then agreed to step in and fight in place of Imavov, but a second stroke of bad luck forced Gastelum himself to withdraw due to injury. Du Plessis has questioned the authenticity of the injury as he believes it is just an excuse to avoid fighting him.

Most of the criticism has come from what Gastelum had to say about the injury and why he pulled out of the fight. He posted a video on Twitter explaining his reasoning:

"I was advised not to disclose the injury."

You can watch the full video from Gastelum's Twitter here:

It comes as no surprise that Gastelum is frustrated by this injury as it has prevented him having a chance at getting a much-needed win inside the octagon. He has just one win in his last six UFC fights and is on a two-fight losing streak after a unaminous decision defeat to Jared Cannonier in August 2021.

Kelvin Gastelum fans will be hoping this latest setback is the last problem he faces for a while. He maintains his desire to once again challenge for middleweight gold.

Edited by John Cunningham