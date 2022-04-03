"Mastery of the basics and fundamentals" - Kenny Florian casts his prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

Kenny Florian recently offered his take on the upcoming UFC 273 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung. He backed the Australian to emerge victorious come fight night.

Volkanovski and Jung are slated to lock horns in the main event of UFC 273 on April 9, Saturday. The fight is set to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

While in conversation with Jon Anik and James Krause on the Anik & Florian Podcast, Florian revealed he's favoring 'The Great' to retain his featherweight title against Jung:

"There's nothing that wows you necessarily, besides his durability and toughness. But it's that mastery of the basics and fundamentals which makes him really difficult to defeat, and I don't see it happening here against 'Korean Zombie' there's some improvements that I've seen in 'Korean Zombie' defensively anyways and he certainly had a huge gap there to makeup but I don't think it's enough for me to say he's going to go out there and beating [Alexander Volkanovski]."

Catch the entire episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast right here:

Alexander Volkanovski reveals what his fight against Chan Sung Jung means to him

While in conversation with Luke Thomas for Morning Kombat, Alexander Volkanovski offered fans some insight into his perspective on his upcoming UFC 273 clash against 'The Korean Zombie'.

Volkanovski admitted that a fight against Jung was a landmark fight for him considering the longevity of Jung's career and his status as a legend.

Volkanovski asserted that Jung cemented his position as a contender in the featherweight division following his previous title fight against Jose Aldo at UFC 163 way back in August 2013.

According to Volkanovski, Jung's longevity in the upper echeleon of the division earned him legendary status and beating a legend like Jung will do wonders for his legacy:

"So this is a guy who's been at the top of the featherweight division forever. So look at the legends in the featherweight division, he's one of them, you know what I mean? And I've taken out pretty much most of them, you know, the guys that are, I won't be able to do all of them, just some of them are just way too far out of the picture. But he's still in the picture now. He's still Top-4, which is pretty incredible for how long he's been in the game. So, you know, it's a legacy fight for me."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's full interaction with Luke Thomas below:

Edited by John Cunningham